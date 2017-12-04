1 Person Killed In Early Morning Alameda House Fire

ALAMEDA (CBS SF) – One person has died in a house fire Monday morning in Alameda, according to an Alameda Fire Department spokesman.

Fire Capt. Jim Colburn said that one man died in the fire in the 2300 block of Eagle Avenue on Monday morning.

The fire was reported at 5:50 a.m. and broke out in a single-family, single-story house.

Crews arrived and found the blaze coming from the basement level of the home, Colburn said.

Crews found the man at 6:15 a.m. and at 6:25 a.m., crews had knocked down the blaze, Colburn said.

Firefighters are still on the scene. Further details were not immediately available.

