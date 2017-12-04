Oakland City Workers Vote To Strike

Filed Under: Oakland, SEIU 1021, Service Employees International Union Local, Strike

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — More than 3000 Oakland city workers plan to walk off the job on Tuesday to protest unfair labor practices.

Members of the Service Employees International Union Local (SEIU) 1021 voted to strike on December 5. Workers from the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers (IFPTE) Local plan a sympathy strike.

At issue are “unfair labor practices, understaffed departments, vacancy and retention problems, health and safety issues for the community caused by mandatory overtime for emergency dispatchers, and an increasing reliance on temporary part time employees to service the growing city,” according to a press release.

The city has been in negotiations with both unions for several months. They are currently working without a contract.

