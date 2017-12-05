BELMONT (CBS SF) — A nanny with a previous DUI conviction has pleaded no contest to felony drunk driving causing injury and felony child endangerment after striking an 11-year-old with her vehicle and crashing down an embankment with a baby in the back seat earlier this year, San Mateo County prosecutors said Tuesday.

Evgeniya Martynova, a 64-year-old resident of San Mateo, was picking up two children at Cipriani Elementary School at 2525 Buena Vista Ave. in Belmont around 3:05 p.m. on June 12.

She drove over a curb while trying to park, striking a child with her vehicle before crashing through a fence and driving down an embankment.

The child was bruised, but not seriously injured.

Investigating officers noticed the scent of alcohol, and a later test determined that she had a blood-alcohol content of 0.10 percent.

Martynova pleaded no contest Monday on the condition that she serve no more than two years and eight months in prison. She had previously entered a not guilty plea in July.

She returns for sentencing on Feb. 23, 2018 and remains out of custody on $150,000 bail.

Defense attorney Nafiz Ahmed did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Martynova’s behalf.

