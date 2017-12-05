Filed Under:Belmont, Crime, Drunk Driving, DUI, Nanny, No contest, Plea deal

BELMONT (CBS SF) — A nanny with a previous DUI conviction has pleaded no contest to felony drunk driving causing injury and felony child endangerment after striking an 11-year-old with her vehicle and crashing down an embankment with a baby in the back seat earlier this year, San Mateo County prosecutors said Tuesday.

Evgeniya Martynova, a 64-year-old resident of San Mateo, was picking up two children at Cipriani Elementary School at 2525 Buena Vista Ave. in Belmont around 3:05 p.m. on June 12.

Emergency personnel tend to an injured child at the scene of suspected DUI driver crash through fence of Cipriani Elementary School, June 12, 2017. (CBS)

She drove over a curb while trying to park, striking a child with her vehicle before crashing through a fence and driving down an embankment.

The child was bruised, but not seriously injured.

Investigating officers noticed the scent of alcohol, and a later test determined that she had a blood-alcohol content of 0.10 percent.

Evgeniya Martynova (Belmont Police Dept.)

Martynova pleaded no contest Monday on the condition that she serve no more than two years and eight months in prison. She had previously entered a not guilty plea in July.

She returns for sentencing on Feb. 23, 2018 and remains out of custody on $150,000 bail.

Defense attorney Nafiz Ahmed did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Martynova’s behalf.

