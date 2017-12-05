SAN CARLOS (CBS SF) – Investigators are looking for a group of suspects who allegedly stole a teenage boy’s cellphone at gunpoint Saturday evening near Burton Park in San Carlos, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a robbery in the 900 block of Chestnut Street around 7 p.m.
A 15-year-old boy was approached by a group of seven or eight suspects in dark clothing.
One of them showed a handgun and demanded the boy’s phone before the group fled, some on foot and others in a late-model black sedan.
The victim wasn’t injured, but deputies are reminding residents in the area to be cautious and aware of their surroundings, especially after dark.
