Filed Under:Armed robbery, Burton Park, Cellphone robbery, San Carlos

SAN CARLOS (CBS SF) – Investigators are looking for a group of suspects who allegedly stole a teenage boy’s cellphone at gunpoint Saturday evening near Burton Park in San Carlos, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a robbery in the 900 block of Chestnut Street around 7 p.m.

A 15-year-old boy was approached by a group of seven or eight suspects in dark clothing.

ALSO READ: 2 San Leandro Teens Arrested On Suspicion Of Killing Man Over iPhone X

One of them showed a handgun and demanded the boy’s phone before the group fled, some on foot and others in a late-model black sedan.

The victim wasn’t injured, but deputies are reminding residents in the area to be cautious and aware of their surroundings, especially after dark.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch