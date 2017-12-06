Filed Under:Alice In Winterland, Appendectomy, Hospitalized, John Mayer
John Mayer (credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

KCBS_740

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS/AP) — On Tuesday, musician John Mayer was hospitalized for an emergency appendectomy.

A representative for the Grammy-winning artist said Mayer was admitted to the hospital early morning.

He had been due to perform at a concert in New Orleans with the Dead & Company, but that date has been postponed. Tickets for that show can be used for a rescheduled date or refunded.

The 40-year-old was also scheduled to perform at the Masonic in San Francisco on Tuesday, December 12th during radio station Alice@97.3’s holiday concert event “Alice In Winterland. Postponment for that show was announced Wednesday afternoon. Ticket holders are asked to hold on to their tickets until a date can be confirmed.

Singer/songwriter Matt Nathanson and country artist Maren Morris co-headline the event.

Mayer had performed with the Dead & Company as recently as Sunday.

TM and ©2017 Entercom and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch