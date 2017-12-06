SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS/AP) — On Tuesday, musician John Mayer was hospitalized for an emergency appendectomy.
A representative for the Grammy-winning artist said Mayer was admitted to the hospital early morning.
He had been due to perform at a concert in New Orleans with the Dead & Company, but that date has been postponed. Tickets for that show can be used for a rescheduled date or refunded.
The 40-year-old was also scheduled to perform at the Masonic in San Francisco on Tuesday, December 12th during radio station Alice@97.3’s holiday concert event “Alice In Winterland. Postponment for that show was announced Wednesday afternoon. Ticket holders are asked to hold on to their tickets until a date can be confirmed.
Singer/songwriter Matt Nathanson and country artist Maren Morris co-headline the event.
Mayer had performed with the Dead & Company as recently as Sunday.
