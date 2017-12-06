OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Roughly 3,000 Oakland city workers say they’re striking for a second day Wednesday because of unfair labor practices, and the office of Mayor Libby Schaaf has reportedly failed to reach out to resume negotiations.

The picket lines started up at 7 a.m. at City Hall and the city’s equipment services facility at 7101 Edgewater Drive.

The strike includes roughly 2,000 members of Service Employees International Union Local 1021 and roughly 1,000 members of International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers Local 21, who are on a “sympathy strike,” according to a statement issued by the striking workers this morning.

They’re protesting low staffing levels, problems retaining employees, as well as community health and safety issues associated with illegal dumping, and a shortage of crews to deal with it. They’re also objecting to mandatory overtime for emergency dispatchers—a group represented by the unions involved—and reliance on part-time employees.

Labor organizers say the City Council is scheduled to enter into closed session to discuss the strike at 1 p.m., although that could not be confirmed this morning with city officials.

Union workers plan to issue “passes” allowing councilmembers to cross the picket line.

Mayor Libby Schaaf issued a counter-accusation on Monday, saying the strike is an unfair labor practice unto itself since negotiations are not yet at an impasse.

“We view this strike as unlawful and will file an unfair labor practice charge,” Schaaf said.

