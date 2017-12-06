Scene of a crash involving a San Francisco Muni streetcar and a trolley bus on Market and 8th streets, December 6, 2017. (San Francisco Fire Dept.)
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — At least nine people have been hurt in a crash involving a San Francisco Muni bus and a streetcar Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened on Market Street and 8th where one of the F line historic streetcars appeared to have rear-ended a trolley bus.
The nine people injured were not critically hurt, according to the fire department.
Market St. was closed between 8th and 9th Ave. and people were urged to avoid the area.
Service on the F line was delayed, with outbound streetcars switching at the Ferry Terminal, and inbound service switching at 11th and Market, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.
Other lines rerouted or otherwise affected were the 6, 7, 9 and 9R, and the 21.