NAPA (CBS SF) — A 59-year-old Napa woman has been arrested for allegedly lighting wildland fires around the north end of Lake Berryessa, authorities announced Wednesday.

Cal Fire said Debra Ann Windholz was being held in Napa County Jail on $500,000 bail for eleven counts of arson to forest land.

“We will not tolerate arson of any type and will track down those suspected of causing harm to our communities,” said Sonoma Lake Napa Unit Chief Shana Jones.

However, Cal Fire officials were also quick to point out that Windholz was not responsible for any of the devastating fires that began during the night of October 8 across Napa, Sonoma, and Lake Counties.

The investigations into the origin and cause of the October fires are ongoing.

Cal Fire officials said that suspicious activity should be reported including the time, individual’s physical description, and a vehicle description, including the license plate number.

Always contact law enforcement, never approach a suspicious person. Anyone with information about arson is urged to contact the CAL FIRE Arson Hotline at 1-800-468-4408. Callers can remain anonymous.