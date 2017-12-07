SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — An escapee from a mental facility in San Leandro is in police custody after a crime spree and wild chase Thursday night.
Sheriff officials say that, shortly before 6:30 Thursday evening, a man who had escaped the John George Psychiatric Hospital in San Leandro carjacked a vehicle with a teenager inside.
The suspect crashed that car on eastbound I-580 at Fairmont Drive then attempted to carjack a second vehicle.
As sheriff deputies were closing in on him, the suspect ran across traffic lanes on the freeway and was struck by a vehicle going 65 miles per hour but he continued to run. Officers used a K-9 to track him down and he was found hiding in bushes near the highway.
All lanes of eastbound 580 at 150th Avenue were shut down for a time.
Authorities have not released the suspect’s name.