SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — An escapee from a mental facility in San Leandro is in police custody after a crime spree and wild chase Thursday night.

Sheriff officials say that, shortly before 6:30 Thursday evening, a man who had escaped the John George Psychiatric Hospital in San Leandro carjacked a vehicle with a teenager inside.

The suspect crashed that car on eastbound I-580 at Fairmont Drive then attempted to carjack a second vehicle.

As sheriff deputies were closing in on him, the suspect ran across traffic lanes on the freeway and was struck by a vehicle going 65 miles per hour but he continued to run. Officers used a K-9 to track him down and he was found hiding in bushes near the highway.

All lanes of eastbound 580 at 150th Avenue were shut down for a time.

Authorities have not released the suspect’s name.

