BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Two suspects have been arrested in a July shooting that left the victim in a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and his car partially submerged in the Berkeley Marina.

The Berkeley Police Special Response Team arrested Alan Garcia 25, of Richmond and Mateo Calvillo 32, of South San Francisco early Tuesday morning.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office has charged Garcia with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, possession of cocaine for sale and seven felony enhancements.

Meanwhile, Calvillo faces with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and two felony enhancements.

The shooting took place early the morning of July 29th. Berkeley Lt. Joe Okies said police were called at about 3:40 a.m. reporting loud noises occurring near the marina at 201 University Ave.

Arriving officers found the victim and a vehicle in the water near the Berkeley Pier.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (510) 981-5900.