SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Rescuers are transporting and treating a critically injured worker Friday afternoon from a barge in San Francisco Bay to a hospital, San Francisco fire officials said on Twitter.

As of 2:56 p.m., a rescue boat from San Francisco International Airport was taking the worker from the barge about a mile from Yerba Buena Island to San Francisco so the worker could be taken to a hospital.

KPIX 5 cameras were there when the injured man was brought to Pier 40 and transferred from the fire boat to an ambulance to be taken to San Francisco General Hospital.

SFO RESCUE BOAT 55 while out doing training heard a call for help on the marine radio and responded. They found an adult male on a barge deep in the bay, with critical injuries. The crew, including a paramedic, treated/transported him to pier 40 where he was taken to SFGH pic.twitter.com/BKumL93W6f — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) December 8, 2017

There was no word so far as to the nature of the man’s injuries beyond the fact that he was critical.

The rescuers were training in the bay when a distress call from the barge came in.