SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The FBI announced a $20,000 reward Friday for any information leading them to a brazen serial bank robber — dubbed the ‘Khaki Bandit’ — who has held up at least 11 rural Northern California banks at gunpoint including a Napa bank branch three times.

According to the FBI, the spree of bank robberies began Oct. 29, 2013 when the ‘Khakl Bandit’ allegedly robbed Umpqua Bank located at 3271 Browns Valley Road in Napa. He has robbed that bank branch three times during the spree.

The FBI said the What has followed is a spree of robberies in several Northern California cities including Napa, Glen Ellen, Pioneer, Walnut Grove, Felton, Weaverville, Arbuckle, Woodside, Auburn, Gulala and Groveland.

The last robbery was of the Yosemite Bank located at 18580 Main Street in Groveland on Dec. 5th.

The bandit is described as a white male who is in his 20’s or 30’s and stands approximately 5’8” to six feet tall with a slender build and dark hair.

At the time of the robberies, the subject has frequently wore khaki pants and long-sleeved, zip-front shirts and jackets with a hat and black glasses.

During each of the robberies, the man brandished a black handgun and demanded money from tellers. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money and putting it in a backpack or bag, the suspect left the locations.

No injuries have been reported.

Here are the bank robberies the FBI has linked to the ‘Khaki Bandit’

Oct. 29, 2013; Umpqua Bank located at 3271 Browns Valley Road in Napa

Jan. 10, 2014; Umpqua Bank located at 3271 Browns Valley Road in Napa

Feb. 21, 2014; Westamerica Bank located at 13751 Arnold Drive in Glen Ellen

July 28, 2014; American River Bank located at 26395 Buckhorn Ridge in Pioneer

Oct. 27, 2014; Bank of Rio Vista located at 14211 River Road in Walnut Grove

July 13, 2015; Liberty Bank located at 6230 Highway 9 in Felton

May 9, 2016; Umpqua Bank, 641 Main Street in Weaverville

May 9, 2016; Tri-Counties Bank in Durham

September 13, 2016, Umpqua Bank, 3271 Browns Valley Road, Napa

Oct. 13, 2016, Umpqua Bank located at 540 Amanda Street in Arbuckle

February 14, 2017; Chase Bank located a 2977 Woodside Road in Woodside

May 9, 2017; El Dorado Savings located at 10612 Combi Road in Auburn

June 15, 2017; Westamerica Bank located at 39225 S. Highway in Guala

December 5, 2017; Yosemite Bank located at 18580 Main Street in Groveland.

Individuals with information about this man may call their local FBI office. Tips may also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov. If the subject is spotted in the community, the public is urged to call 911 and not approach him.