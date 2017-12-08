Sponsored By Taiwan Tourism Bureau
Filed Under:taiwanoffthegrid

Love to travel? You’ve come to the right place!

Welcome to Taiwan: Off the Grid, with your hosts and guides, Adam Klein, winner of CBS’ Survivor, and Jorge Maravilla, winner of The San Francisco Marathon and the Penghu Cross-Sea marathon.

Breathtaking coastline, dramatic gorges, and lush green landscapes are only the beginning of this eclectic adventure.

Named after the local Truku word for “magnificent” and “splendid”, Taroko Gorge in Taroko National Park more than lives up to its name.

The trails are a hiker’s dream, with incredible vertical cliffs, and dramatic marble canyons.

Taroko Gorge also has less challenging day hikes for hikers of all skill sets and is easily accessible by bus.

Hiking in Taroko Gorge is a perfect way to get out and explore Taiwan, with magical scenery embodied in the island’s 9 National Parks!

Taiwan is a Top Adventure Destination. #timefortaiwan #taiwanoffthegrid

For special deals on travel to Taiwan, visit the tour companies below:

7 Days: https://www.avantidestinations.com/AVWeb/landing/Asia/Taiwan/taiwan.html

Biking: http://www.bicycleadventures.com/destinations/taiwan-bike-tours/Taiwan-Bike-Tour

11 Days: https://www.intrepidtravel.com/us/taiwan/explore-taiwan-109601

Visit Adam and Jorge’s Instagram pages at:
@survivoradam
@1jorgemaravilla

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch