SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/KPIX) — The company that employs many of the people hurt in a dramatic bus crash on Highway 101 in San Francisco Friday night, is thanking everyone who came to their assistance.

At least 29 people were sent to a hospital after the private charter bus overturned, fire officials said.

Of the victims, four suffered serious injuries, nine suffered moderate injuries and 16 suffered minor injuries.

Two of the 22 persons taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital were still in the hospital, a hospital spokesman said Saturday.

The two are in fair condition, spokesman Brent Andrew said.

Nineteen persons were discharged from the hospital shortly after they arrived while one other was discharged a few hours later, Andrew said.

The California Highway Patrol first reported the incident at 8:06 p.m. on southbound Highway 101 at the Cesar Chavez Street off-ramp.

The overturned bus blocked southbound lanes and a Sig-alert was issued as all but one southbound lane was closed.

As first responders began making their way to the scene, many victims sat on the side of the freeway waiting. Some stayed inside the bus to look after two victims who were trapped and unconscious.

When KPIX arrived at the scene, there were a lot of raw emotions. One woman was crying and in shock. Another victim, covered in blood, appeared dazed and couldn’t answer questions. On the ground, a shirtless man was comforting a victim by holding his hand. Next to him, a woman was getting treatment from a paramedic.

The victims were all dressed up and on their way to a company party for Udacity, at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Palo Alto. Most of them were in their 20s and 30s.

The crash was cleared around 2 a.m., according to the CHP.

Renato Rodriguez, the bus driver told KPIX that the bus fishtailed, but he wasn’t sure why.

“I don’t know, maybe excessive speed,” he said.

Firefighters said Rodriguez appeared responsible after the accident and he made sure everyone was taken care of first. They said he was the last one treated.

CHP officers said alcohol was not a factor and it is lucky no one died .

Saturday, Udacity confirmed that the bus was carrying some of their employees and their guests.

The Mountain View-based company released a statement.

“Thankfully everyone involved in the accident is stable and most have been released from the hospital. We want to express our deepest gratitude for the first responders, medical professionals, colleagues, friends and family who have been taking exceptional care of those involved.”

The bus belongs to Charter Brothers. Not much is known yet about the vehicle’s history or safety record.

CHP officers did a preliminary visual inspection of the overturned bus and found no problems. They say they will do an in-depth inspection next week.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

