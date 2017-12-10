OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Varsity basketball team members at McClymonds High School in Oakland got a surprise Saturday when Golden State Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry showed up at practice.

Varsity senior power forward Garyon’tae Smith said it was unexpected.

“I was like, ‘Oh, snap. Curry’s in here?’ It’s amazing,” Smith said in a statement.

“You all are working hard today,” Curry said in a statement. “I like that. I’m sorry to interrupt practice … but I wanted to talk to you, and also, I’ve got some gear for you guys.”

The team at McClymonds High School has had only mismatched uniforms to wear this year, Oakland Unified School District officials said.

Curry gave the team some new jerseys. Varsity and junior varsity players got new jerseys as well as warm-up suits and Curry’s signature Under Armour basketball shoes.

Junior center Deoveion Rawlins said in a statement, “We are just kids from West Oakland. He heard our story and he came out for us.”

McClymonds High School has the same mascot as the NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

But unlike the NBA’s Warriors, the high school team had little success last season.

“Even though we have not been doing well, he came out to support us,” Smith said.

Smith thinks the uniforms will make a big difference.

Curry had each member of the team put on the new shoes. Curry shot some baskets with the players and threw Rawlins a pass to set up a slam-dunk.

Curry received a sweatshirt from the school district’s African American Male Achievement program and Board of Education vice president Nina Senn thanked Curry for his generosity.