OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run collision early Sunday morning in downtown Oakland, a police lieutenant said.
The collision was reported at 2:24 a.m. after a woman in her 60s was struck while crossing the road in the 400 block of 14th Street, Lt. Alan Yu said.
The victim suffered severe head injuries and she was taken to a hospital where she died.
“Very sad,” Yu said.
Speed appears to have played a role in the collision. The suspect may have been driving a 4-door dark sedan.
Police were not releasing the victim’s name because her family had not been told yet.