NAPA (KCBS) — Since the North Bay Fires began, some $13 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance has been provided to victims. But the opportunity to register with federal agency ends on Monday. That also coincides with the closure of a local government help center in Napa.

With just a smattering of people inside the assistance center in Southeast Napa, some came at the last minute because they either didn’t know about it or they had just been so traumatized it was hard to get organized. Like Ruth Walz who lost her home.

“Sometimes, six weeks after a calamity like this, all of a sudden, it hits you.” Walz said. “Well, it took me about seven and a half weeks. But the weepiness, the sadness, the ‘how am I going to deal with this,’ I’m not going to start crying now, but I might,”

Despite FEMA’s deadline, certain state and county assistance may still be available. Information is available on websites for Sonoma, Napa Solano and Lake Counties.

