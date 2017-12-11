Filed Under:Mayor Libby Schaaf, Oakland, SEIU Local 1021, Strike, Unions

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Thousands of Oakland city workers will continue striking Monday, for the seventh day in a row, as they await the results of a meeting with a new mediator.

Over the weekend, Oakland city negotiators and union representatives for Service Employees International Union Local 1021, which represents 2,000 of the 3,000 striking workers, agreed on David Weinberg as mediator.

The two sides will meet Monday morning to continue contract negotiations.

On Tuesday, city workers went on strike because of numerous concerns. Workers cite understaffing levels, vacancy and retention problems, workplace conditions and cost of living concerns among their reasons for striking.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch