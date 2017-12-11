BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — A police officer in Brentwood was hurt while responding to reports of a sideshow, authorities said.

Brentwood Police said there were about 30-40 vehicles involved during the sideshow at the intersection of Lone Tree Way and Brentwood Blvd.

Four people were arrested; two adults and two minors. None of the suspects were identified.

The unidentifed officer was injured while attempting to make an arrest, police said. The officer was standing next to a car when it took off and he was pulled alongside for a short distance. He sustained some scrapes and bruises, was treated at the scene and release, police said.

Besides the four arrests, no other citations were issued and no cars were impounded, police said.