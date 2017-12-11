Filed Under:Sierra At Tahoe, snowboarder killed, snowboarding accident

TWIN BRIDGES, El Dorado County (AP) — Resort officials say a snowboarder died after crashing on a trail at a California ski area.

KCRA-TV reported ski officials say 23-year-old David Karlin died Thursday after losing control on a hill, sliding off a trail and hitting a snow fence at Sierra-At-Tahoe.

Witnesses to the crash say Karlin was not wearing a helmet.

Ski officials say the early season conditions did not play into the incident.

Sierra-at-Tahoe issued the following statement: “Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort management and staff would like to extend their deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the snowboarder. Everyone at the resort understands what a personal tragedy this is for the family and has and will continue to offer support in any way possible.”

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has not yet provided additional information.

