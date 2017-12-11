SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A verdict has been reached in the trial of Binh Thai Luc, a man accused of killing five people in a home in San Francisco’s Ingleside neighborhood in 2012.

The jury will announce the verdict at 11:15 a.m. after starting deliberations on Nov. 29.

Luc, 41, is accused of fatally beating, stabbing and choking three women and two men, all family members, at a home at 16 Howth St. near City College of San Francisco on March 12, 2012.

Those killed were identified as Vincent Lei, 32, Lei’s father and mother, Hua Shun Lei, 65 and Wan Yi Xu, 62, his wife, Chia Huei Chu, 30, and his sister, Ying Xue Lei, 37.

Prosecutor Eric Fleming say Luc’s DNA, blood and fingerprints were found in the house, and Vincent Lei’s blood was found on his blue jeans and on the driver’s seatbelt in Luc’s car.

Luc, a Vietnamese citizen who works as a plumber and went by the nickname “Ping,” was a longtime friend of Vincent Lei.

During the trial, Fleming suggested the murders could have been motivated by robbery, and presented evidence that Luc had lost money gambling and needed money to pay rent after receiving an eviction notice.

Defense attorney Mark Goldrosen said that the evidence showed Luc had been present in the house at some point, but did not prove either robbery or homicide.

He suggested that the murders might have been carried out by gangland-style enforcers instead, and argued that more than one person may have been involved.