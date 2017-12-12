OAKLAND (CBS SF) The Oakland International Airport celebrated the opening of a newly renovated $45 million, 130,000-square-foot international arrivals building with a ribbon-cutting and VIP breakfast Tuesday morning.

In addition to new lighting and floors, the new facility includes reconfigured offices for U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel, two new baggage claim carousels and a number of additional booths for processing passengers and checking passports.

Up until now, the airport’s international terminal could only accommodate one wide-body aircraft per hour, the new facility can process two, effectively doubling the number of passengers who can be processed from 300 to 600 per hour.

International passenger traffic rose 134 percent between October 2015 and this past October, according to airport officials. The airport currently serves 14 international destinations including London, Paris, Rome, Barcelona, Copenhagen, Stockholm, and Mexico City.

Oakland’s is the fourth busiest airport in California, serving roughly 13 million passengers per year.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.