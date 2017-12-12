SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — In the hours after Ed Lee’s death, Board of Supervisors President London Breed was sworn in early Tuesday as the acting mayor of San Francisco.

She will remain at the helm — according to the City Charter — until the Board of Supervisors meets and votes in a replace for Lee. Whoever that candidate is, will have to earn six votes from the board to win the position.

Until the vote, Breed will be San Francisco’s first female African American mayor.

“London Breed is San Francisco born,” said former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown. “She comes from the other side of the tracks so to speak. She was raised in public housing, primarily by her grandmother.”

Breed went earned an undergraduate degree at UC Davis and a master’s degree at the University of San Francisco.

“She has been an employee of the city and county of San Francisco,” Brown said. “She has run a community based organization — the Western Addition Community Center. She’s served on various boards and commissions — redevelopment and fire. And she was elected against an incumbent (former District 5 supervisor Christina Olague in 2012).”

Using a platform of building and protecting affordable housing, increasing public safety, improving environmental health, and modernizing public transportation, Breed was re-elected on Nov. 8, 2016.

She was unanimously re-elected to another two-year term as Board President on January 9 by her fellow supervisors.