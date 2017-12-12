SAN FRANCISCO MAYOR ED LEE DIESSupervisor London Breed Becomes Acting MayorLeaders React To Lee's Sudden Passing
By Andria Borba
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A power player in the restaurant world, with ties to San Francisco, is facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

The co-owner of Tosca Cafe in San Francisco has been swept up in the #metoo movement after several former employees at his New York restaurants allege sexual misconduct to The New York Times.

The article cited two dozen interviews with women who worked at the famed Spotted Pig in the West Village who say that restaurateur Ken Friedman demanded sexy text pictures, groped them and shoved their faces in his crotch.

Friedman bought Tosca Cafe in San Francisco with Chef April Bloomfield in 2013.

Friedman apologized in The Times story and has been removed from management operations of the restaurants.

