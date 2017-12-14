NEWARK (CBS SF) — Firefighters rescued two people and seven dogs, including five puppies, after a fire broke out at a Newark home late Wednesday afternoon, according to Alameda County Fire Department officials.
The one-alarm blaze was initially reported 4:41 p.m. at a two-story home in the 6300 block of Potrero Drive.
Firefighters rescued the residents and pets through the home’s second-story windows, fire officials said.
Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire to the home’s kitchen and fully extinguished it within 15 minutes of arrival. No injuries were reported.
The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents and pets, according to fire officials.
A cause for the fire remains under investigation.