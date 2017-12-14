Filed Under:Mountain Lions, Oakland, Oakland Zoo, Orange County

OAKLAND (AP) — Two orphaned mountain lion cubs discovered two weeks apart in Southern California have found a new home at the Oakland Zoo.

The Orange County Register reports the male cubs are 3-4 months old and were found 15 miles (24 kilometers) apart in a rugged area in eastern Orange County.

Officials say the cubs’ mother may have been recently killed by a vehicle in the same area where the cubs were found.

One of two mountain lion cubs from Orange County that have been transported to the Oakland Zoo. The cubs will be part of an exhibit set to open in 2018. (Oakland Zoo)

Zoo officials say veterinarians will test the cubs to determine if they are brothers.

Officials say the second cub is feisty and doing well after arriving at the zoo on Monday. The other cub was described as more shy and cautious.

The cubs will be a part of a new California exhibit expected to open early next year.

