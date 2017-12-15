DUBLIN (CBS SF) — All lanes of the connector from southbound Interstate 680 to westbound I-580 in Dublin were shut down for hours Friday night following a fatal crash.
The incident was initially reported at 8:28 p.m. on the highway connector, close to the Dublin Pleasanton BART station.
The California Highway Patrol says the crash may have been a suicide, with a man putting himself in the path of traffic.
“Early indications show that the person put their vehicle in park and jumped from the overcrossing, landing on the transition road below it, where it was struck by multiple vehicles — the body was,” CHP officer Derek Reed told KPIX.
The CHP said all lanes were open as of 11:20 p.m.