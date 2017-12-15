SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mourners are expected to stream through San Francisco’s City Hall to pay their respects to Mayor Ed Lee whose body will lie in repose in the rotunda.

Lee was San Francisco’s first Asian-American mayor and presided over the city for nearly seven years as it climbed out of a recession and into a boomtown driven by tech. He was 65 years old.

He died early Tuesday after collapsing at a Safeway, leaving the city reeling from shock and the logistics of selecting a new leader. The medical examiner has not released a cause of death.

The closed casket will be displayed from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk, who were assassinated in 1978, also laid in repose in the rotunda.

