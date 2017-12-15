Mike Haynes is one of the best defensive backs to ever play in the NFL. The 9x Pro Bowler began playing football at the age of six years old and still remembers the first time he put on a helmet and shoulder pads. Haynes was playing with his family in the parking lot across from his house and ended up hurting his mom. The 64-year-old played for the New England Patriots and LA Raiders, won a Super Bowl with the Raiders in 1984 and was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997. Along the way, the former defensive back also battled prostate cancer. Haynes recently stopped by the CBS Local Studios in New York and discussed the start of his football career, beating cancer, the Oakland Raiders and the idea of the Las Vegas Raiders.