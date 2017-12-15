Piedmont Middle School (Wikimedia Commons)

PIEDMONT (CBS SF) — An eighth-grade boy is being charged with making criminal threats against a school in Piedmont, police said Friday.

The boy’s name was not being released because he is a juvenile. He made the threats against Piedmont Middle School at 740 Magnolia Ave. in four YouTube videos posted Dec. 4.

Police became aware of the videos Thursday when officials with the Piedmont Unified School District called them.

Police Capt. Chris Monahan said in one of the videos the boy pointed a pellet gun in a mirror and the image of the gun was caught on camera as he tells other students not to come to school tomorrow.

“The inference is don’t come to school tomorrow or you might get shot,” Monahan said.

Some of the threats included hate speech, police said.

The boy not handcuffed upon his arrest, and was cited and released into his parents’ care. He was given a notice to appear in court.

Monahan said the videos have since been taken down.

Police and school officials spoke with the student. They searched the student’s belongings and locker and no weapons were found.

Police said officers also searched the student’s home where they found and confiscated pellet guns resembling the ones in the videos.

Two guns belonging to the student’s parents were surrendered to police for safekeeping.

Earlier this year, a 14-year-old student was arrested at Piedmont High School for having a BB bun in his backpack in the second reported gun-related case this year at a Piedmont school.