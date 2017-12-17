By John Ramos
Filed Under:church vandalism, Crime, Hayward, Hayward Police, St. Bede's Catholic Church

HAYWARD (KPIX 5) — A disturbing scene was recently found outside a church in Hayward where statues of children were found beheaded.

For 60 years those who attend St. Bede’s Catholic Church in Hayward have passed by a group of statues out front depicting Mary’s appearance to the children of Fatima.

But lately, they’ve become a symbol of man’s cruelty.

“I’m just heartbroken to see how this happened,” said one young parishioner.

“How? What heart do you have that could do this?” said an outraged older woman who attends the church.

A few weeks ago, a vandal defaced the statues, breaking off Mary’s hands and the heads of the three children and a lamb. It’s not the first time it’s happened.  The statues have been damaged three times in the last few years.

When asked why he thought someone would do something like this, eight-year old parishioner Lucia Wright replied, “I don’t know. Probably he’s a hater or something.”

“It is a shame that someone could come over here and actually do all this. I mean, they don’t have no heart…,” said St. Bede’s parishioner George Silva.

Whatever the motivation, the church’s pastor Fr. Seamus Farrell says this fits the very definition of a hate crime.

“It’s an attack on the faith of the people, the faith of all of us. It’s not simply a physical thing. It attacks our heart and mocks what we believe in,” said Farrell.

The senseless attack has angered the congregation and become a test of their willingness to forgive those who trespass against them.

“My heart goes out to all of us who are suffering, but also to those who in their blindness, whatever it may be, caused this destruction,” said Farrell.

 The pastor says the statues can and will be repaired.

The pastor is considering whether the shrine has to be moved but says he would prefer to keep it open and visible as an inspiration to the public.

 

Comments (46)
  1. Jim Cyr says:
    December 18, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    liberals……lol

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Earnest Evanston says:
    December 18, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    According to Democrats and their media puppets, there is no such thing as a hate crime against Christianity.

    Reply | Report comment
  3. ✝️ MERRY CHRISTMAS ✝️ Charles Neely 🎄🎅 (@HandRubbing) says:
    December 18, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    Ask yourself who hates christians the most? It’s not muslims…

    Reply | Report comment
    1. William Gates' Farts (@bill_gates55) says:
      December 18, 2017 at 2:37 pm

      History disagrees with you.

      Reply | Report comment
    2. Chad Thatherton (@elibagelstein) says:
      December 18, 2017 at 8:23 pm

      oy vey! shut it down!!!

      Reply | Report comment
  4. Alice Ramirez (@alicepolarbear) says:
    December 18, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    They need to install a super-efficient video security system to reveal and NAIL these jerks. (who will probably turn out to be God-hating “Progressives.”)

    Reply | Report comment
  5. Bruce Harwell says:
    December 18, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    Lefty Democrats, exercising their First Amendment rights by depriving others of their rights to their own property.

    Reply | Report comment
  6. illinoisatlarge says:
    December 18, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    This is how Liberals worship their gods?

    Reply | Report comment
  7. Mike G. (@MikeG60) says:
    December 18, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    The **Tolerant Left** strikes again — Agree with us Godless atheists or we’ll destroy every symbol of the religion you believe in. Islam excluded naturally (because they’ll kill us, our family, and our pets, if we offend them.)

    And yet these ‘progressives’ are shocked that anyone could hate them.

    Reply | Report comment
  8. thefig1stfruit says:
    December 18, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    It would behoove a pastor to keep the 2nd commandment (or perhaps read the bible): no hard copies at all, i. e.,

    statues,

    photographs, paintings, art, technology of that which God has already created and which renders His copyright violated- under punishment for many generations downward.

    Reply | Report comment
  9. PressCalifornia (@PressCaliforni1) says:
    December 18, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    Came here from Drudge. Left for http://www.PressCalifornia.com for more real California news.

    Reply | Report comment
  10. Darren Davis says:
    December 18, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    Quit worshiping statues, and worship Jesus.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. joe san (@hijoesan) says:
      December 18, 2017 at 5:30 pm

      They do not worship statues, that’s absurd.

      Reply | Report comment
      1. Willam Nat says:
        December 19, 2017 at 6:37 am

        Maybe that’s the kind of ignorant statement that inspired these stupid people to attack the statues.

      2. Willam Nat says:
        December 19, 2017 at 6:43 am

        This comment was meant for Darren not Joe: “Maybe that’s the kind of ignorant statement that inspired these stupid people to attack the statues.”

  11. Randy Bobandy says:
    December 18, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    100% chance is it a bored teenager that was force-indoctrinated with this death-cult nonsense by his parents….

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Hiram D. Walker says:
      December 18, 2017 at 6:48 pm

      Or indoctrinated by the DemoncRats at the government run public schools…

      Reply | Report comment
      1. Randy Bobandy says:
        December 18, 2017 at 10:01 pm

        Kid probably went to a Xtian school…….

  12. Bill Jefferson says:
    December 18, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    democRats or Mooslums – take your pick.

    Reply | Report comment
  13. Terri Setnick says:
    December 18, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    Illegals who hate America and our values and traditions.

    Reply | Report comment
  14. Anita-Troy Kuhlman says:
    December 18, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    I learned a very long time ago, that in the Peoples Republic of Kalifornia, you never leave anything outside that you don’t care if it gets stolen or vandalized. Sad, but you just don’t. Sorry, but even as a Christian I find the vandalism a bit humorous. I mean really, what did they think was gonna happen?

    Reply | Report comment
  15. Craig Cochran says:
    December 18, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    This is how liberals mark their territory: through desecration. Similar to how dogs pee on things….

    Reply | Report comment
  16. Joe Daigle says:
    December 18, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    Muslims or religion hating gays, take your pick.

    Reply | Report comment
  17. Rick Janke says:
    December 18, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    Jesus keeps score! Those pukes that did this will have their blocks knocked off some day for it!

    Reply | Report comment
  18. Mac Joiner says:
    December 18, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    Two incidents of people vandalizing and/or leaving bacon on the doorstep of a mosque garnered them 6-15 years in prison. Look it up.
    Any bets on how hard the wrist slap will be for the person who destroyed these statues?

    Reply | Report comment
  19. Charles Tomey says:
    December 18, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    More fun with immigrants. Muzzles probably.

    Reply | Report comment
  20. Vox Veritas says:
    December 18, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    Late-term statue abortion. Democrats can never sate their blood lust.

    Reply | Report comment
  21. David Anderson says:
    December 18, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Adherents to what religion are all about beheading?

    Reply | Report comment
  22. Freda Dan says:
    December 19, 2017 at 2:11 am

    Catholic hating fundamentalists…..Muslims (doubt it)…..or Bolsheviks…I mean Democrats that want religion to go away because it interferes w/ the communist utopia they have planned for us.

    Reply | Report comment
  23. tomkay1012 says:
    December 19, 2017 at 3:32 am

    Simple enough, just keep letting them in and you will witness more of the same.
    But, as their brazen attitude develop so too will their desire to use live subjects, see Kate S.

    Reply | Report comment
  24. Joey Suggs says:
    December 19, 2017 at 4:25 am

    TIf it were a Muslim, it would be a bomb in the church during mass. This is the work of Protestants who have been doing this for 500 years.

    Reply | Report comment
  25. Vernon Messer says:
    December 19, 2017 at 5:15 am

    This has become the “new normal” for California. They want anything Christian destroyed because Christians disavow & detest the debauchery, degeneracy, and foul hedonism that controls the moral authority in California.

    Reply | Report comment
  26. Stone Wall (@Stonewall_MAGA) says:
    December 19, 2017 at 6:12 am

    More depraved threats from the (D)onkey terrorist party

    Reply | Report comment
  27. Gregory Orcutt says:
    December 19, 2017 at 6:49 am

    St Bedey? What an ignoramus reporter. One of the most important scholars in history, and this guy can’t even pronounce his name.

    Reply | Report comment
  28. Larry Folds (@flashfolds) says:
    December 19, 2017 at 7:42 am

    Nothing will be done.

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch