(CBS SF) — A four-year-old boy from Redwood City died after being found in a hot tub at a resort near Lake Tahoe in Nevada on Sunday afternoon, local sheriff’s officials said.
Deputies responded at 1:27 p.m. to a report of a toddler found in a hot tub at the Montbleu Resort Casino & Spa, Douglas County sheriff’s
spokeswoman Sgt. Bernadette Smith said.
Deputies arrived and performed CPR on the boy, who was taken to a hospital but was later pronounced dead, Smith said.
She said the death was being investigated as an accidental drowning. The boy’s name was not immediately released.
