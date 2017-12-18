Filed Under:hot tub drowning, Lake Tahoe, Redwood City

(CBS SF) — A four-year-old boy from Redwood City died after being found in a hot tub at a resort near Lake Tahoe in Nevada on Sunday afternoon, local sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies responded at 1:27 p.m. to a report of a toddler found in a hot tub at the Montbleu Resort Casino & Spa, Douglas County sheriff’s
spokeswoman Sgt. Bernadette Smith said.

Deputies arrived and performed CPR on the boy, who was taken to a hospital but was later pronounced dead, Smith said.

She said the death was being investigated as an accidental drowning. The boy’s name was not immediately released.

 

Comments (3)
  1. Harper Jones (@JonesHarperGA) says:
    December 19, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Of course there is no mention of the dumber than dirt parents who clearly were not doing their job.

    Reply | Report comment |

