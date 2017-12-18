SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Former San Francisco Supervisor Angela Alioto on Monday told KPIX 5 she has taken out papers to run for San Francisco Mayor.

Alioto served as a San Francisco Supervisor from 1988 to 1997 and is the daughter of San Francisco’s 36th mayor, Joseph Alioto.

She ran unsuccessfully for San Francisco Mayor in 2003. She is an attorney who specializes in anti-discrimination law.

Alioto told KPIX 5 that solving homelessness in the city is her biggest issue.

“We have never had massive tent cities like we have seen in the last 5 years,” said Alioto. “That’s not who we are. We need to get people housing; permanent supportive housing.”

Alioto said building coalitions between tech companies and affordable housing advocates is also a high priority.

Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown told KPIX 5 over the weekend that discussions about who might be Lee’s successor began immediately after the seriousness of Lee’s condition was determined.

“The intrigue started at the SF General Hospital early Tuesday, shortly after 1:30 in the morning,” said Brown. “The dialog between the people who were there were already talking about what should happen.”

Brown said the participants in the conversation included current acting Mayor London Breed and several other people who were speaking on the same floor where Mayor Lee was in the hospital. A second group that included Aaron Peskin, Jane Kim and Norman Yee were speaking in the hospital lobby.

“Suddenly you had a difference, and that clearly reflected how things were going to be for the next two years,” said Brown.

Alioto joins former State Senator Mark Leno — who announced that he was running for the office in early May of this year — among notable candidates who have declared in the race for San Francisco Mayor.

A special election will be held in June of next year to elect a new mayor. San Francisco Board of Supervisors President London Breed is currently serving as acting mayor. She has not yet announced if she will be running in the June election.