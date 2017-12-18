Filed Under:President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump delivers address on national security in Washington, DC. December 18, 2017. (CBS)

(CBS News) — President Donald Trump unveiled a new national security strategy on Monday centered around Mr. Trump’s “America first” ideology while emphasizing cooperation with U.S. allies, including the United States’ reaffirmation of commitment to NATO.

The strategy identifies four national interest “pillars”: protecting the homeland, promoting American prosperity, peace through military, cyber and space strength, and advancing American influence. It’s the practice of presidents to put together a national security strategy about every four years — they’ve done so since Ronald Reagan presented his strategy in 1987. President Obama presented two, the most recent one in 2015.

Mr. Trump also addressed adversarial countries, including Russia and China, that “challenge American power, influence, and interests, attempting to erode American security and prosperity.” In this area, Mr. Trump will also acknowledge cybersecurity threats during his remarks.

Unlike the Obama administration, Mr. Trump will not identify climate change as a national security threat.

“Our government’s first duty is to its people, to our citizens — to serve their needs, to ensure their safety, to preserve their rights, and to defend their values,” Mr. Trump said in a statement.

 

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Comments
  1. Bruce Pestell says:
    December 18, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    It’s a real pleasure having some patriotism and leadership in the Whitehouse.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch