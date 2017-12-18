(CBS News) — President Donald Trump unveiled a new national security strategy on Monday centered around Mr. Trump’s “America first” ideology while emphasizing cooperation with U.S. allies, including the United States’ reaffirmation of commitment to NATO.
The strategy identifies four national interest “pillars”: protecting the homeland, promoting American prosperity, peace through military, cyber and space strength, and advancing American influence. It’s the practice of presidents to put together a national security strategy about every four years — they’ve done so since Ronald Reagan presented his strategy in 1987. President Obama presented two, the most recent one in 2015.
Mr. Trump also addressed adversarial countries, including Russia and China, that “challenge American power, influence, and interests, attempting to erode American security and prosperity.” In this area, Mr. Trump will also acknowledge cybersecurity threats during his remarks.
Unlike the Obama administration, Mr. Trump will not identify climate change as a national security threat.
“Our government’s first duty is to its people, to our citizens — to serve their needs, to ensure their safety, to preserve their rights, and to defend their values,” Mr. Trump said in a statement.
It’s a real pleasure having some patriotism and leadership in the Whitehouse.