MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — A shooting in Morgan Hill near an elementary school has resulted in the arrest of three people, according to police.
The Morgan Hill Police Department tweeted that the shooting happened near Butterfield and E. Main Ave., which is one block west of El Toro Elementary School.
Earlier, the Morgan Hill Times tweeted that police and fire department were responding to a “significant incident” at a home near Calle Mazatan and Calle Verde directly across the street from the school.
Kimberly Bair, a spokeswoman for the Morgan Hill Unified School District, said El Toro Elementary was placed on lockdown between 12:35 and 1 p.m. The lockdown was lifted without incident, said Bair.
Three suspects were taken into custody along southbound U.S. Highway 101 following the shooting, police said, adding that the incident was not believed to be a random act.
The identity of the suspects was not immediately known nor whether anyone was injured in the shooting.