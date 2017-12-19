Police vehicles at a cordoned off crime scene at the corner of Calle Mazatan and Calle Verde in Morgan Hill. (Morgan Hill Times)

MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — A shooting in Morgan Hill near an elementary school has resulted in the arrest of three people, according to police.

The Morgan Hill Police Department tweeted that the shooting happened near Butterfield and E. Main Ave., which is one block west of El Toro Elementary School.

Earlier, the Morgan Hill Times tweeted that police and fire department were responding to a “significant incident” at a home near Calle Mazatan and Calle Verde directly across the street from the school.

MHPD and MHFD are responding to a significant incident at a home near Calle Mazatan and Calle Verde in #MorganHill. pic.twitter.com/HmZg6auJ43 — Morgan Hill Times (@morganhilltimes) December 19, 2017

Kimberly Bair, a spokeswoman for the Morgan Hill Unified School District, said El Toro Elementary was placed on lockdown between 12:35 and 1 p.m. The lockdown was lifted without incident, said Bair.

Three suspects were taken into custody along southbound U.S. Highway 101 following the shooting, police said, adding that the incident was not believed to be a random act.

Going on now: There was a shooting earlier this afternoon near Butterfield and E Main Ave. 3 suspects in taken into custody on SB 101. We have information to believe this was not a random act. More info to follow. Investigation is on going. — Morgan Hill PD (@MorganHillPD) December 19, 2017

The identity of the suspects was not immediately known nor whether anyone was injured in the shooting.