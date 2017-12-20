NAPA (KCBS) – Meet Matt Stamp & Ryan Stetin the faces behind Compline Wine Bar, Restaurant & Merchant in Downtown Napa. It’s a tasty space where you can imbibe and learn about world-class wines, tuck into a delicious meal, and purchase your newly discovered bottles to take home, all in one place.

It opened on September 10, 2017 and is located at 1300 First Street #312 in the hot Downtown Napa neighborhood.

Latin for the “completion of the working day,” Compline (pronounced Comp-LYN) is one of Napa’s premiere wine gathering spot for tourists, locals and wine professionals alike. On the day I was taping, rock star Mike Dirnt of Green Day was in for lunch. So…yes! This spot attracts all.

“We wanted to create someplace we wanted to go—a laid-back place to drink cool wines,” says co-owner and former Charlie Trotter wine director Ryan Stetins, who hatched the idea for Compline three years ago with co-owner and fellow Napa resident,Master Sommelier Matt Stamp, formerly of the French Laundry. “As we refined the concept, Compline evolved into what it is today: A restaurant and wine bar, bottle shop, and center for wine education. But the part about drinking kick ass-wines in a beautiful space? That’s never changed.”

At the helm in the kitchen a super talented Executive Chef Yancy Windsperger, who embraces Complines wine centric philosophy. A Minnesota native, has helmed kitchens on both coasts. Yancy honed a wide-lens culinary perspective over a decade cooking at Morimoto, Spago, Jose Andres’ Bazaar, and Napa’s own La Taberna (and the occasional pop-up, yacht cruise, and grill joint in Myanmar).

At Compline, Yancy draws from global inspiration but focuses on local products, developing a Napa cuisine that celebrates the bounty of our valley with a creative, honest, wine-friendly menu.

Enjoy my Foodie Chap chat with two guys Matt and Ryan with a massive passion for food and wine and they want to share it with you. See their tasting notes too on picks for the holidays- the perfect port and bubbles to die for. Check their website too for special menus for the holidays including Christmas Eve and New Years Eve.

Cheers and HAPPY HOLIDAYS, Liam!

Wine Notes: Compline

Dry and nutty with chiseled acidity. Lemon, grass, walnut, peat. A profound wine that spent almost 40 years in cask prior to bottling on the island.

A stunning, generous vintage Champagne from a grower producer located in Moussy. The fruit is all Chardonnay from several grand cru villages in the Côte des Blancs: Oiry, Chouilly, and Cramant. Beautiful citrus, salty, nutty notes. Long finish. Crystalline.

Compline Restaurant & Wine Bar