SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Jarryd Hayne, an Australian rugby player who briefly played in the NFL for the San Francisco 49ers, has been accused of rape in a civil lawsuit.
A woman claims Hayne took advantage of her after a night of drinking in 2015 in San Jose, when Hayne was playing for the 49ers.
The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for sexual battery, distress and other violations.
Hayne’s lawyer said he “unequivocally and vehemently” denies the allegation.
Hayne played for the 49ers for eight games in 2015 before retiring from the NFL the following year in a failed attempt to join the Fiji Olympic rugby team. He is now playing for a professional rugby team in Australia.