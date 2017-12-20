Scene of a police shooting at the intersection of East Monte Vista Ave. and Markham Ave. in Vacaville, December 19,2017. (CBS)

VACAVILLE (CBS SF) — A man who was shot by Vacaville police on Tuesday evening was in critical condition at a hospital, police said.

Officers responded around 5 p.m. Tuesday to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at a residence in the 900 block of Granada Lane.

Police learned a family member assaulted a man and a woman with a knife and then fled. The man received medical attention at the scene and the woman suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to a hospital, police said.

Police located the suspect’s vehicle and tried to stop it on Vine Street but the vehicle drove away.

Officers pursued the vehicle into unincorporated Solano County and back into Vacaville on East Monte Vista Avenue, where the suspect’s vehicle struck a vehicle at the intersection of Markham and East Monte Vista avenues. The driver of that vehicle was also taken to a hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

Officers broadcasted that the suspect had a knife and then shots were fired. More information about what led to the shooting was not immediately released by police.

Officers gave the suspect medical aid and he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Portions of East Monte Vista Avenue were closed Tuesday night but reopened around 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to police.