LOS GATOS (CBS SF) – The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday afternoon that a regional auto theft task force has recovered the vehicle of the victim of a home invasion robbery that took place near Los Gatos earlier on Wednesday.

The task force has multiple individuals in custody after the vehicle was found in Modesto and investigators recovered two firearms, sheriff’s officials wrote on Twitter shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Deputies responded at about 4:10 a.m. to a 911 call about a home invasion on Bainter Avenue and found a man in his 50s had been robbed and assaulted by five suspects, described as four men and one woman all believed to be in their late teens or early 20s.

Authorities on the scene of a home invasion robbery on Bainter Avenue in unincorporated Los Gatos on December 20, 2017. (CBS)

There are no further details immediately available from the sheriff’s office about which individuals are in custody.

The investigation is ongoing. The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information on the case to call them at (408) 808-4500 or call an anonymous tip line at (408) 808-4431.

