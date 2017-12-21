SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) — State Highway 1 is open in both directions after a crash just south of the Devil’s Slide tunnel near Linda Mar in San Mateo County Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported at 6:27 a.m. and involved a white sedan that overturned, CHP officials said.
A Sig-alert was issued at 6:50 a.m. because the highway was blocked in both directions. One-way traffic control remained in place for several hours, and the Sig-Alert was eventually canceled at 10:46 a.m. when the roadway fully reopened.
Injures were reported in the crash, but CHP officers could not immediately provide information about how many people were injured or how severe those injuries may have been.
