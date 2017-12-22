Filed Under:Apple, iPhone, Lawsuit

CHICAGO (AP) — Apple iPhone owners from several states are suing the tech giant for not disclosing sooner that it had issued software updates deliberately slowing older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.

Lawyers filed a class-action lawsuit Thursday in Chicago federal court on behalf of five iPhone owners from Illinois, Ohio, Indiana and North Carolina. They say they would not have purchased newer, pricier iPhones had Apple disclosed that simply replacing the batteries would have sped up their older phones.

The 20-page lawsuit accuses Apple of trying “to fraudulently induce consumers to purchase” new phones.

Apple acknowledged in a Wednesday statement that it introduced a fix so batteries wouldn’t suddenly die. But it said its goal was improving “overall performance and prolonging” the life of the phones. Apple didn’t return a message Friday seeking comment.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch