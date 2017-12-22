Surveillance photo of robbery suspect at Chase Bank in Rohnert Park.

ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety is asking for help to find a man who robbed a bank Friday afternoon.

The robbery occurred at about 3:15 p.m. at the Chase Bank at 201 Rohnert Park Expressway, according to public safety officials.

After the robbery, he fled on foot and officers were unable to find him.

No weapon was displayed during the incident, public safety officials said.

Investigators obtained an image of the suspect from a security camera.

He’s described as a black man in his 40s, about 6 feet tall and heavy set. He wore a black beanie cap, yellow-tinted cyclist sunglasses, a button up shirt with and plaid that was either black or green, as well as light colored jeans. Additionally, the suspect has a tattoo on the left side of his neck of a star or starfish.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call 911 or the public safety department at (707) 584-2600 or email crimetips@rpcity.org.

