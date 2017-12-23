Filed Under:Earthquake, Gilroy, San Martin, U.S. Geological Survey

GILROY (CBS SF) — A preliminary 3.4 magnitude earthquake was reported Saturday afternoon near San Martin, U.S. Geological Survey officials said.

The earthquake occurred at about 4:30 p.m. and was centered five miles east northeast of San Martin and about 8 miles north northeast of Gilroy.

No one reported any damage to either Gilroy police or Morgan Hill police.

