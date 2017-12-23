OAKLAND (KPIX)– Authorities are trying to find out if an unhappy customer shot and killed an auto mechanic after a heated argument.

Earlier this month, Jimmy Martinez credited his dog, Chata, for saving his life.

He told KPIX 5, “If it wasn’t for the dog, I wouldn’t be here.”

But Martinez did not survive a second shooting Friday night and Chata couldn’t save him.



Oakland police say around 9:30 pm someone shot Martinez outside of his RV after an argument. He was parked near the corner of 85th Avenue and Enterprise Way in East Oakland.

People living in nearby RVs heard the shots.

“I was about to eat and watch TV. And I heard like 10 shots,” said Marvin Morris, a neighbor.

Another neighbor, Duncan Burns also heard the gunfire.

“His dog is a super dog, wonder hero. The dog was locked in the house, couldn’t get out to help,” Burns said.

The Martinez and his dog were still recovering from a December 4th shooting.

Jimmy told us a truck driver shot him in the hand over a parking space. Chata charged at the trucker and was shot in the nose.



Back then, Martinez’s sister, Diane told KPIX 5, “If it wasn’t for Chata, I wouldn’t be standing here, I would be planning a funeral for my brother.

It’s still early, but it doesn’t appear the 2 shootings are connected. Martinez worked as a mechanic, fixing people’s cars on the street.

A witness says a few hours before the shooting, a customer blamed Martinez for a bad repair job and demanded a refund.

Hyo Song works across the street from the shooting scene.

“They had a little argument, a confrontation for about 5 to 10 minutes. And then, the other gentleman drove off very angry,” she said.

Police are looking for that customer. They’re also looking at other leads.

For now, Chata is staying with Martinez’s sister. She told KPIX 5 the dog was crying all night.