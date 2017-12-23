One person was arrested following a shooting at a bowling alley in Cupertino Friday night. (CBS)
CUPERTINO (CBS SF) — One person has been arrested following a shooting at a bowling alley in Cupertino Friday night.
The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the Homestead Bowl and The X Bar, which was hosting a hip-hop concert around 10:30 p.m.
When they arrived, they found one person who had been shot in the leg. He was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.
Deputies arrested one person believed to be connected to the shooting. Two firearms were also recovered at the scene.
Sheriff’s officials are asking anyone who may have information on the shooting to contact their office (408) 808-4431.