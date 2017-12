PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — Victoria Cristobal will never forget the moment she saw a 6-month old puppy named Luca.

Cristobal was at a local pet rescue when she found a ‘forever buddy’ for her 4-year-old Godson Jason, who was born with cerebral palsy.

“As we were leaving our eyes just attached and I fell in love with him and knew it was Jason’s forever buddy,” she told KPIX 5. “When we saw Luca it was match.”

Like Jason, Luca cannot walk because he was born with a genetic malady. Their mutual struggles have created a incredibly strong bond between the two.

“It was so much joy to see them,” Cristobal said. “(To see) the love they both had right off the bat.”

And while Jason can’t say words, his smile and expressions say it all.

“Jason just squeals in excitement,” Cristobal said. “He has been so much more vocal. There is just this excitement when Jason comes home from school and (Luca) meets him at the bus.”

For now the family says it’s one day at a time, and appreciating this forever bond between a little boy and his puppy, sitting by side by side this holiday season.