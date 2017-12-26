Filed Under:California, Drought, El nino, Salmon, Wayward Salmon

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Disoriented salmon in California are having a hard time finding their way back upstream after catching a lift earlier.

The wayward salmon were part of generations of baby salmon that hatchery authorities carried toward the Pacific in tanker trucks in 2014 and 2015. California’s fierce five-year drought made the water too hot for the cold-water salmon to survive the trip on their own.

Officials say trucking baby salmon downstream those years helped save many. But many of those salmon are getting lost now that it’s time to head back upstream to reproduce, and winding up in other watersheds.

John McManus of the Golden Gate Salmon Association says the result could be a dip in the overall salmon population in 2020.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch