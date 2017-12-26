EAST SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck East San Jose just hours after an earthquake struck elsewhere in Santa Clara County on Tuesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck at 10:32 p.m., about 8 miles east of the Alum Rock area.

This was the second quake Tuesday night on the Calaveras Fault, with an earlier 3.1 earthquake near San Martin in Santa Clara County.

The temblor was widely felt throughout the Bay Area. The U.S. Geological Survey shake map showed responses from Marin County, San Francisco, the Peninsula, East Bay and the South Bay.

Mike McCluskey, who lives in Saratoga, posted to the KPIX 5 Facebook page that he felt “moderate shaking.”

Christine Hinsch reported feeling it in Morgan Hill while Raymond Sinsley posted he “felt it in Los Gatos for about 2 seconds.”

Peggy Wolf posted that her home was shaken in Pleasanton while Ana Rosas from Dublin posted: “My bed swayed for a second.”

Beate Boultinghouse posted he felt “a bit of swaying on Russian Hill” in San Francisco.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said he felt it and urged people via Twitter “to ready your home kit & be prepared” for earthquakes.

That #earthquake we just felt registered 3.8 magnitude, w/epicenter @EastSanJose. After 2 quakes today, ready your home kit & be prepared — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) December 27, 2017

The USGS upgraded the East San Jose temblor from a 3.8 magnitude to a 3.9 magnitude earthquake shortly after the quake.