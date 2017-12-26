Filed Under:Alum Rock, Earthquake, East San Jose

EAST SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck East San Jose just hours after an earthquake struck elsewhere in Santa Clara County on Tuesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck at 10:32 p.m., about 8 miles east of the Alum Rock area.

This was the second quake Tuesday night on the Calaveras Fault, with an earlier 3.1 earthquake near San Martin in Santa Clara County.

The temblor was widely felt throughout the Bay Area. The U.S. Geological Survey shake map showed responses from Marin County, San Francisco, the Peninsula, East Bay and the South Bay.

Mike McCluskey, who lives in Saratoga, posted to the KPIX 5 Facebook page that he felt “moderate shaking.”

Christine Hinsch reported feeling it in Morgan Hill while Raymond Sinsley posted he “felt it in Los Gatos for about 2 seconds.”

Peggy Wolf posted that her home was shaken in Pleasanton while Ana Rosas from Dublin posted: “My bed swayed for a second.”

Beate Boultinghouse posted he felt “a bit of swaying on Russian Hill” in San Francisco.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said he felt it  and urged people via Twitter “to ready your home kit & be prepared” for earthquakes.

Related: Earthquake Strikes Near San Martin In Santa Clara County

The USGS upgraded the East San Jose temblor from a 3.8 magnitude to a 3.9 magnitude earthquake shortly after the quake.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch