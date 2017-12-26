EMERYVILLE (CBS SF) — A man was arrested Christmas Day at a Chevron gas station in Emeryville after he allegedly wrestled with an officer and tried to take the officer’s gun, police said Tuesday.

Officers responded Monday at 1:15 a.m. to a gas station in the 1400 block of Powell Street because a man was creating a disturbance.

Police said when officers arrived they made contact with the man who appeared to be delusional. Officers believed the man was a danger to himself and others and tried to detain him for a medical evaluation.

But the man became irate and uncooperative and tried to run into traffic, according to police.

When an officer caught him before he ran into the street, the man resisted the officer, took the officer to the ground and got on top of the officer. In the struggle, the man tried to grab the officer’s gun.

Another officer helped detain the man and he was then taken to a hospital.

No one was injured during the incident, according to police.

Police Sgt. Joel Hannon said many officers with the Police Department are trained for a crisis such as this one, but he didn’t know whether these officers were.

Hannon also said county behavioral health resources were made available to the Police Department following the incident.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.