SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — A sports utility vehicle collided with another vehicle and then smashed into a home in Santa Clara on Tuesday evening, according to fire officials.
Nobody was inside the home at the time of the crash, around 5:45 p.m. However, the occupants of the vehicle suffered minor injuries, firefighters said.
The light-colored SUV slammed into a small brick wall, drove onto the front lawn and then knocked in the front of a house near the intersection of Los Padres Boulevard and Bohannon Drive.
Firefighters said the home’s owner was out of town at the time of the crash.