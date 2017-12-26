Filed Under:Santa Clara, SUV

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — A sports utility vehicle collided with another vehicle and then smashed into a home in Santa Clara on Tuesday evening, according to fire officials.

Nobody was inside the home at the time of the crash, around 5:45 p.m. However, the occupants of the vehicle suffered minor injuries, firefighters said.

The light-colored SUV slammed into a small brick wall, drove onto the front lawn and then knocked in the front of a house near the intersection of Los Padres Boulevard and Bohannon Drive.

Firefighters said the home’s owner was out of town at the time of the crash.

